Part-time workers earning more than some public servants

– FITUG calls out govt. for not approving national minimum wage

Kaieteur News – As conversations on the rising cost of living and increase to the paltry $44,200 minimum wage rage on, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has called out the government for failing to increase the salary of the mostly privately employed persons, while offering the same salary to part time workers for less days of work.

The FITUG has questioned the logic behind government’s move to pay part-time workers $40,000 for 10 days of work, while ordinary workers are being paid $44,200 to perform an entire month’s tasks.

In a public missive, the FITUG said it remained “perplexed” as to why there has been no move to increase the minimum wage despite the “unanimous” support of those involved. It said that the hardships citizens are facing as a result of increased cost of living, is widely known. “We are convinced that the present national minimum wage can hardly be seen as adequate. Even the Government through its recently launched part-time jobs programme has taken cognizance of this reality.” Highlighting publications in the media where government announced that workers will receive $40,000 for 10 days work, FITUG said, the idea, “…contrasts with persons at the national minimum wage working for no less than 20 days to earn $44,200.

Outside of this, the FITUG sought to ascertain the cause for further consultations toward increasing the minimum wage when that proposal was “unanimously” supported. President Irfaan Ali had said that Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton would be tasked with providing a comprehensive report on the views of stakeholders regarding the implementation of the new national minimum wage to the Cabinet.

“Though the President did not outline what form the consultation would take nor whom would be consulted, he did indicate, according to the June 05, 2022 Stabroek News, that “…the private sector had views on this issue.” Indeed, we do recollect the private sector’s views,” the FITUG asserted. They said that “The December 16, 2021, Guyana Chronicle quoted Private Sector Commission Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong as saying “We had a meeting… and we agreed on the $60,000.” He was further quoted as saying, “A lot of the companies already pay that and more as the minimum wage, and employees need to be comfortable. For those who are below it, it will be a good boost to their income. It’s small, but people need to be comfortable to perform properly enough”.

Arising from that decision, the private sector’s representatives on the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) would have expressed their support for the improvement of the national minimum wage in January, this year, FITUG posited. The NTC comprises representatives of the labour movement, the business sector, and the Government offering, in our view, an adequate forum for the exchange of views on this matter. The FITUG said nonetheless, that it would seek to play an active role in the consultations to be convened by Minister Hamilton. “Given our massive economic expansion undoubtedly there is a need to ensure the current rising tide lifts all boats and that Guyanese workers can seek to have a decent living. Indeed, President Ali himself has committed to such and, we believe, at this time the national minimum wage should be revised speedily.”

Apart from the fact that the part-time workers will receive double the amount, the privately employed workers get, they will also receive, in some cases, more than what public servants receive. The lowest paid public servants currently operate with a $60,000 ceiling for a month’s worth of work. After 20 days of work, part time workers will receive $80,000.