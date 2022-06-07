Mechanic charged for allegedly killing wife

Kaieteur News – Clarence Farley who was arrested last Thursday in Berbice for the alleged killing of his wife, Omega Ault, was on Monday remanded to prison after he was charged for her death.

Farley, a 40-year-old mechanic of Lot 18 Crane Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) made his first court appearance yesterday at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty where the indictable charge was read to him.

Farley was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that between May 23 and 27 last, at Lot 18 Crane Village, WCD he murdered 41-year-old Ault. Magistrate McGusty after remanding Farley to prison adjourned the matter to June 27, for report.

Kaieteur News had reported that the decomposing body of the 41-year-old teacher was found on May 27, around 17:00hrs by her brother. According to police reports, he reportedly did not hear from her for some time and stated that she was not responding to his phone calls. Worried about his sister’s safety, he decided to pay a visit to her home where he made the gruesome discovery.

Police noted that Ault was living with her husband, Clarence Farley and their three-year-old son and that the couple was encountering problems in their marriage. It was reported to the police that earlier that week, Farley had taken their son to Ault’s sister in Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and informed her that he was going into the backdam. He was not seen after then. After the woman’s lifeless body was discovered, a wanted bulletin was issued for Farley, who was nabbed at a hotel in Berbice last week. A post mortem examination conducted on the remains of Ault revealed that she died as a result of brain haemorrhage and multiple traumas to the head.