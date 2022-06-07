Lusignan Golf Club returns committee for second term

The Executive of the Lusignan Golf Club was returned, with minor changes, for a second term at the club’s Annual General Meeting Sunday, signalling broad approval for the organisation’s direction.

Returning President Patanjilee Persaud told members that the previous year had seen a far better financial situation thanks to increased activities, including a successful Guyana Open, and more green fees from the diaspora and expatriates. However he warned costs for maintenance of the grounds were up 25% year on year mainly due to fuel increases, and a prudent approach to spending would be advisable.

Persaud thanked the club staff for their hard work, especially in addressing the instances of heavy rainfall. He also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing committee members Anasha Ally (PRO) and Captain Patrick Prashad.

The other members of the executive are Vice President Paton George, Treasurer Maxim Mangra, Secretary Chet Bowling, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Rabindranath Persaud, Captain Videsh Persaud, Ground Superintendent Mike Guyadin and PRO Wiliam Walker.