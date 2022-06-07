Guyana to compete in the FIBA Centrobasket U15 Championship

The Guyana Basketball Federation (GABF) has shortlisted twelve U15 players for the upcoming FIBA Centrobasket U15 Championship scheduled to be played in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, from June 18 to 22, 2022.

The Guyana delegation will comprise of the following and will depart Guyana on June 16, 2022:

Players: (last name listed first)

1. Tracey Giovanni – Bartica

2. Easton Yaneil – Linden

3. Leacock Ezeke – Linden

4. Fiedtkou Marion – Georgetown

5. Griffith Ezekiel – Georgetown

6. Howard Kalani – Georgetown

7. Carter Stephen – New Amsterdam

8. Pydana Cayden – New Amsterdam

9. Saul Ezekiel – ECD

10. Grant Dejaun – ECD

11. Phillips Keron – Aroaima

12. Sampson Hayden – Kwakwani

Head Coach: Lugard Mohan and Team Manager: Troy Alex Graham.

The official draw was held at the FIBA Americas Regional Office in Miami, USA on June 1, 2022.

The national teams were previously placed in pairs taking into account their Nike Youth Ranking position. Then the teams and their spot were drawn to define the matchups. Here’s how the groups aligned:

Group A:

1. Costa Rica

2. Mexico

3. Dominican Republic

4. Turks and Caicos

Group B:

1. Panama

2. Guyana

3. Bahamas

4. Puerto Rico

The competition will be held at the Fernando “Rube” Hernandez Colosseum. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals, while the rest will compete for the 5-8 spots in the classification round.

In the Semi-Finals, the top two teams from each group will face the second team of each opposing group (1A vs 2B and 1B vs 2A). The Semi-Final winners will qualify for the gold medal game, while the losers will play for third place and the bronze medal.

The three best teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2023.