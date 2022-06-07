From fuss to last

Kaieteur News – Guyana become de fuss country in de Caribbean to give de vaccine to children 5-11 years old. But yuh can bet dat while Guyana get age over dem odda countries in de Caribbean, we can end up falling behind.

Dem odda countries can start after we and end up passing and leaving we behind. And yuh want know why?

Dem boys done predict how nuff ah dem parents nah gan send dem children fuh de vaccine. Dem gan claim how children nat getting de virus.

And dem gan be wrang. Because de Big Man talk how one third of all de COVID positive cases in Guyana was children. Dat would mean dat 20,000 children get infected. So dis prove wah dem boys been claiming all along: dat de fastest way to spread a virus is to get it into de school system. And it might explain why dem had a spike in cases one month after school reopen.

Dem schools can become super-spreaders. But dem same parents wah does send dem children to school every day nah gan want dem children fuh get de juk.

COVID nah gan disappear dis way. And when yuh think schools woulda open during de August holiday, we hear how dem teachers tired. Tired doing wat?

Now dat de country want dem fuh push in a lil extra wuk fuh dem children, some ah dem claiming dem tired. But dem nah bin tired staying home.

Talk half. Leff half.