Latest update June 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

From fuss to last

Jun 07, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Guyana become de fuss country in de Caribbean to give de vaccine to children 5-11 years old. But yuh can bet dat while Guyana get age over dem odda countries in de Caribbean, we can end up falling behind.

Dem odda countries can start after we and end up passing and leaving we behind. And yuh want know why?

Dem boys done predict how nuff ah dem parents nah gan send dem children fuh de vaccine. Dem gan claim how children nat getting de virus.

And dem gan be wrang. Because de Big Man talk how one third of all de COVID positive cases in Guyana was children. Dat would mean dat 20,000 children get infected. So dis prove wah dem boys been claiming all along: dat de fastest way to spread a virus is to get it into de school system. And it might explain why dem had a spike in cases one month after school reopen.

Dem schools can become super-spreaders. But dem same parents wah does send dem children to school every day nah gan want dem children fuh get de juk.

COVID nah gan disappear dis way. And when yuh think schools woulda open during de August holiday, we hear how dem teachers tired. Tired doing wat?

Now dat de country want dem fuh push in a lil extra wuk fuh dem children, some ah dem claiming dem tired. But dem nah bin tired staying home.

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

WSUCC James Joseph continues fine showing in the USA

WSUCC James Joseph continues fine showing in the USA

Jun 07, 2022

We Stand United Cycle Club’s James Joseph continues to turn in stellar performances on the USA Circuit. This past weekend, the former Olympian copped respective first and second-place finishes in...
Read More
T20 Blaze to light up Providence with exciting West Indian female talent from today

T20 Blaze to light up Providence with exciting...

Jun 07, 2022

Lusignan Golf Club returns committee for second term

Lusignan Golf Club returns committee for second...

Jun 07, 2022

Weather forcibly reschedules Guyana’s match with Bermuda to today

Weather forcibly reschedules Guyana’s match...

Jun 07, 2022

Guyana to compete in the FIBA Centrobasket U15 Championship

Guyana to compete in the FIBA Centrobasket U15...

Jun 07, 2022

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association turns in good performance at NAFMA Nationals in the US

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association...

Jun 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The things a President say

    Kaieteur News – At an event held yesterday to observe World Environment Day, the President of Guyana made an astonishing... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]