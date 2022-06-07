Buxton carpenter electrocuted while constructing stairway

Latest update June 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are currently investigating the death of a 30-year-old carpenter who was allegedly electrocuted while constructing a wooden step at a house in the village.
The dead man has been identified as Conrad Spencer of Lot 10 Company Road, Buxton who met his demise on Sunday. Police in a statement said that around 09:30hrs Spencer was at Lot 6 Joseph Street Buxton, erecting a wooden step when tragedy struck. While in the process of cutting a wood with an electrical saw, Spencer reportedly came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.
Spencer was barefooted at the time of his demise, and was observed lying motionless next to the work-bench with an electrical saw alongside him and his body facing upwards, the police report revealed. Upon examination of his body, investigators stated that on his right hand, he had what appeared to be burnt marks around the elbow area. Spencer’s body is presently at the Jerrick’s Funeral Home where a post mortem is expected to be conducted. An investigation has since been launched.
