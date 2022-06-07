Body found on Self Help Square identified as Madewini man

Kaieteur News – The man who was found dead in East Ruimveldt with suspected gunshot wound has been identified as 49-year-old Dexter Lynch, a vendor of Madewini, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Lynch was identified by his 59-year-old brother on Monday, police reported.

On Sunday, police were alerted that there was a man lying in the street at Self Help Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Police via its Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that ranks had received the call around 03:05hrs. Crime scene experts who visited the scene reported that the man’s body bore a single gunshot wound to the left side abdomen. While processing the scene, detectives found a .40 spent shell some six feet away from his body. A black and red Jordan haversack containing two bottles of Hennessey, two male colognes and body sprays, two knives and $18,860 cash were also found next to the remains.

Detectives are currently in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings and interviewing neighbours for pertinent information that can help them solve the case. So far, no arrest has been made and investigation into the case continues.