Body found on Self Help Square identified as Madewini man

Latest update June 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The man who was found dead in East Ruimveldt with suspected gunshot wound has been identified as 49-year-old Dexter Lynch, a vendor of Madewini, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.
Lynch was identified by his 59-year-old brother on Monday, police reported.
On Sunday, police were alerted that there was a man lying in the street at Self Help Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Police via its Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that ranks had received the call around 03:05hrs. Crime scene experts who visited the scene reported that the man’s body bore a single gunshot wound to the left side abdomen. While processing the scene, detectives found a .40 spent shell some six feet away from his body. A black and red Jordan haversack containing two bottles of Hennessey, two male colognes and body sprays, two knives and $18,860 cash were also found next to the remains.
Detectives are currently in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings and interviewing neighbours for pertinent information that can help them solve the case. So far, no arrest has been made and investigation into the case continues.
Jun 07, 2022We Stand United Cycle Club’s James Joseph continues to turn in stellar performances on the USA Circuit. This past weekend, the former Olympian copped respective first and second-place finishes in...
Jun 07, 2022
Jun 07, 2022
Jun 07, 2022
Jun 07, 2022
Jun 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I once wrote on this page that as soon as you completed your analysis and get ready to send it to the... more
Kaieteur News – At an event held yesterday to observe World Environment Day, the President of Guyana made an astonishing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]