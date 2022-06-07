Boat captain found dead in fuel tank

Kaieteur News – The body of a twenty-eight-year-old boat captain was found in a fuel tank onboard a vessel at Adventure on the Essequibo Coast, early Monday morning.

The body was positively identified as that of Saigon Hopkinson, a resident of Lot 71 East Potaro Road, Bartica. According to police, the body was found at around 08:00hrs at Shurland Fuel Depot at Adventure on the Essequibo Coast.

Kaieteur News was told that the 75ft. long metal boat departed Bartica at around midnight on Sunday. The vessel, which was powered by three, 60 horse power engines, reportedly arrived at Adventure at around 05:30hrs on Monday.

A police source who spoke to this publication said that Hopkinson was at the time onboard the vessel with two sailors. Since the men had to wait for the boat to be loaded, Hopkinson reportedly instructed them to get some rest. However, around 08:00hrs on Monday, when they woke up, they noticed the boat captain was not around. They then made checks around the boat at which point Saigon’s body was discovered in a fuel tank on the vessel. Police were alerted and subsequently retrieved the body of Hopkinson. No mark of violence was reportedly seen on the man’s body. The body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where an official pronouncement of death was given by a doctor on duty.