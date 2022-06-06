Students being served ‘shine rice’ at Region Seven dorm

Latest update June 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 06, 2022 News
– Manickchand orders probe as teacher says facility facing food shortage since October 2021
Kaieteur News – Food shortage at the D.C Caesar Fox Secondary School, Waramadong, Region Seven, has resulted in poor quality of food being served to the students in the dormitory.
As such, a teacher at the interior school has taken to Facebook to highlight the plight, in the hopes of the Ministry of Education (MOE) would intervene. And the post has indeed caught the attention of Minister of Education Priya Manickchand who in a statement on her facebook page said an investigation will be conducted into the allegations. “I have seen the posts about D.C Caeser Fox Secondary (Warmadong) and if any of it is true, it is not the service we intend, provide funding for or will tolerate.”
