Ramsammy calls for crackdown on abuse of tobacco – says lack of enforcement of laws hampering fight

Kaieteur News – Guyana has faced a number of challenges as it relates to the implementation of the Tobacco Control Act which was enacted in 2017.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Advisor to Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy disclosed that the lack of enforcement of the tobacco laws is chief among the challenges. He explained that: “Guyana has introduced tobacco legislation some five years and counting now, but the problem we are facing is enforcement…” Dr. Ramsammy went on to say that: “This is not an isolated issue as other parts of the world, particularly the developing countries encounter similar issues with laying down these regulations once they have enacted it. At present, Guyana has in place a very progressive law on tobacco but how progressive can the law be when it is only progressive on paper?”

Dr. Ramsammy revealed that as Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, the issue has become very concerning to him. He explained that this is due to the fact that tobacco use exposes the population to greater risks to NCDS, disabilities and death.

“Tobacco is very dangerous to the users of the product and by products such e-cigarettes and hookahs, those who are exposed to tobacco use in any way at greater risk of developing a host of health issues and complications.” As Chair of the Presidential Commission, Dr. Ramsammy said it is within his remit to push for the enforcement of the tobacco law. He disclosed the commission will be working to have the National Tobacco Control Council revived. According to Ramsammy, since the enactment of the legislation, the work of the National Tobacco Control Council was never really established.

“The council was set up but it was not active for a long time but now we have discussions with the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony to get the council up and running so that better enforcement can happen,” Dr. Ramsammy said. Last week at the observance of World No Tobacco Day, the Health Minister’s Advisor released a statement to the press, warning against the unregulated use of tobacco and tobacco products

In his statement, Ramsammy noted that the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of NCDs urges the relevant authorities to pay attention to the growing importation, distribution and use of ENDS and ENNDS, including e-cigarettes and hookahs and to enforce the Packaging and Labeling Regulations 2018 made in accordance with the Tobacco Control Act 2017.

“We urge the…relevant government agencies to ensure that the applicable Articles in the Regulations are enforced,” Ramsammy said. While the issue was highlighted on the local front, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report on how the tobacco industry is not only harmful to human health but it is also poisoning the planet.

The report titled ‘Tobacco: Poisoning our planet’ was released on May 31, 2022, World No Tobacco Day. According to the report, tobacco harms people’s health directly through use and exposure to second-hand smoke and through its negative impact on the environment.

It was stated too that tobacco’s impact on the environment occurs at various stages, including growing and cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal of tobacco products – with each stage having negative implications for the environment, including the use of precious resources such as water and trees and the creation of pollutants through manufacturing.

Furthermore, the report highlights how tobacco use remains a lethal habit, with an estimated eight million people dying each year due to its use and added to the millions of lives being lost; the tobacco industry costs the world: 600 million trees, 22 billion tonnes of water and produces 84 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year. As it relates to the production and consumption of tobacco, which contributes to global warming, the releasing of 84 million tonnes of CO2 into the environment each year is equivalent of driving 17 million gasoline-powered cars each year.