Queenstown Tigers claim third-place trophy in ESCL’s tournament

Kaieteur News – Queenstown Tigers defeated Ravens Sports Club by 59 runs and in the process claimed the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs trophy last Sunday at the Affiance Number 1 ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, the Tigers roared to a competitive 134-5 from the reduced 10-overs affair, while Ravens, in reply, only reached 95-6 at the conclusion of the game.

The reduction of the overs was due to rain.

Leading the way for Queenstown Tigers was Lloyd Inniss with an entertaining 63 while Sergie Ferguson chipped in with 19. Trevon Smith grabbed two wickets for 16 runs from his maximum two overs.

When Ravens Sports Club batted, Laxmikant Narine, a former senior Essequibo Inter-County batsman, scored 52. Inniss displayed his all-round capability by grabbing four wickets conceding only 13 runs in his two-overs outing, while Shawn Hubbard took two wickets for four runs also from two overs to assist player-of-the-match Inniss.

The winning team collected $20,000 and a trophy and Ravens pocketed $5,000.

Recently at the same venue, Caribbean Cricket Club beat Sunrisers Masters to win the championship.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne thanked all six teams for their participation while he acknowledged the support of the sponsors and all who would have contributed in a variety of ways to make the 2022 edition a success.

In 2021, the competition was inaugurated with Invaders Masters emerging champion but did not participate in 2022 due to personal reasons.