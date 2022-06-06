Pensioner found dead in cemetery after seen imbibing

Latest update June 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner on Saturday was found dead lying face down between two tombs at a cemetery located at Logwood Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) hours after he was spotted drinking rum.
He has been identified as 76-year-old Compton Lawrence of 120 Logwood Enmore, ECD. Lawrence was last seen alive around 13:00hrs on Friday drinking rum in the cemetery where he was found dead.
Around 07:30hrs the following day a resident of the area was passing by the cemetery when he noticed Lawrence lying motionless between two tombs.
That resident reported the matter to police and it did not take long for ranks to arrive at the scene. Investigators observed that his remains bore bruises to the face. They took the body to the CC Nicholson Hospital for further observation before it was transported to the Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.
