Norton is missing a crucial point: “H.E Irfaan Ali is the President”

Latest update June 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 06, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Opposition Leader Mr. Aubrey Norton response that he was otherwise engaged to the recent request by the President to meet to further discuss the constitutional appointments is tantamount to gross disrespect to the highest office of the land.
The Opposition Leader is missing a crucial element in this whole scenario that is the simple fact that H.E Irfaan Ali is the constitutionally elected President of Guyana. When a request is to be made by the President to meet, it is mandatory that you reshuffle all other prior obligations and attend that meeting. To do otherwise is a display of arrogance, pomposity, egotistical and smacks of hubris.
Yours Sincerely,
Reggie Bhagwandin
