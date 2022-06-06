Man shot dead at East Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday were alerted that there was a man lying in the street at Self Help Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and when ranks turned up at the scene they found out that he was shot dead.

Up to press time yesterday, the man’s remains were yet to be identified. Police via its Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that ranks had received the call around 03:05hrs. Crime scene experts who visited the scene described the dead man as an African male sporting dread locks.

His body bore a single gunshot wound to the left side abdomen and it was clad in a pair of ¾ pants, a multi-coloured shirt, a blue hooded long sleeved sweater and a black toque on his head.

While processing the scene, detectives found a .40 spent shell some six feet away from his body. A black and red Jordan haversack containing two bottles of Hennessey, two male colognes and body sprays, two knives and $18,860 cash were also found next to the remains. Detectives are currently in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings and interviewing neighbours for pertinent information that can help them solve the case.