High on cocaine taxi driver fakes abduction – conspires with friend to sell boss’ car

Jun 06, 2022 News

Keshan Bhola is in custody for faking his own kidnapping and selling a car that does not belong to him

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old taxi driver, who is presently in police custody for faking his own kidnapping, is now blaming his abuse of cocaine for conspiring with another individual to sell his boss’ car.
He has been identified as Keshan Bhola of Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and on Friday, he turned up at the Madewini Police Station located at Timehri and told police ranks that he was abducted by two men and a woman since Sunday, May 29, last and robbed of a car HD 2794.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Police Commander of the East Bank district, Denise Griffith, said that when she heard his story, she questioned it right away. His wife had earlier reported that he was missing since June 1 and, according to Griffith, she had worked as police prosecutor for 30 years and her experience was pointing her in the direction that he was lying.
Intense interrogation by her detectives made him buckle and he was forced to spill some of the truth. He admitted that he faked his own kidnapping. According to Griffith, Bhola changed his story two times while in custody and when he was handed over to ranks at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Eve Leary, he changed his story for a third time. The first story he told while in custody with East Bank investigators was that he had been kidnapped and robbed of the car owned by his boss. After detectives found out that he was lying, he told them another story. Bhola claimed that he had gone to a “drug yard” in Grove, used cocaine and beers and fell asleep with the car keys hooked on his pants waist.
When he awoke, the keys and the car were missing. Bhola further alleged that he asked a shop owner where the car was and the man told him that two persons had stolen his car keys while he was asleep and drove away with the vehicle. He was then handed over to CID ranks at Eve Leary and he changed his story yet again. This time, he stated that he had conspired with a 45-year-old vendor of Grove to sell the car although it was not his.
However, he blamed cocaine for making him commit such an unlawful act. In other words, he told the ranks that he was ‘high; when he made the decision. Detectives have since located that vendor and he has been able to corroborate part of Bhola’s story. He told police that he had sold the car to another individual. Detectives are now trying to contact that individual while the two remain in custody.

