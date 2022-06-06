Green tun blue

Kaieteur News – Deh had a man at one time who use to tek green seriously. Everything in de man office was green. He carpet bin green. He chairs bin green. Down to he pen bin green. People use to seh even he buckta bin green.

Den dem had another man who decide de whole country muss go green. He paint he official residence and he office building in green. He even had something he use to call de Green State. When he party lose de election dem seh de man tun green, instead ah red.

Well we gat a new man now. He talking about greens in de market. De mo he talk, de mo de price guh up. Yesterday de man tun up fuh a Green Walk. But he tun de Green Walk into a blue mark and when de man start talk was like singing de blues.

But de man gat a green agenda. He plan fuh tun green spaces into grey spaces and brown spaces. Dem median pun de east coast highway get concrete over, dem tun from green to brown. De same thing happen to Carifesta Avenue.

De man build a walkway as a safe place fuh people fuh relax. All de grass disappear and tun asphalt. Dem cars now parking near de walkway. Is one big car park get create. Is best he did leff de grass fuh grow.

With all dis happening, green going outta style.

