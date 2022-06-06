Fishermen still waiting on the promised 150 licences from Suriname

– Jagdeo says nothing has changed, Pres. Ali making phone calls to Santokhi

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Fishermen here are still to receive a definite word on the granting of their fishing licences to operate in Suriname waters.

At a meeting with fisherfolk at the Classic International Hotel last Thursday Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed that “nothing has changed” as it relates to the acquisition of the 150 fishing licences for Guyanese to operate in Suriname waters. According to Jagdeo: “we are having a difficult time” and the issue is being raised in the Parliament of Suriname.

About two months ago, the Vice President met with fisherfolk at the said location and had stated that the government was having a challenging time with the issuance of the Suriname Coast (SK) licences. He had stated then, that operators in the Dutch neighbouring country were benefiting significantly financially by renting the licences to Guyanese fisherfolk at an exorbitant cost, and are therefore pushing against the initial agreement between the Guyana government and Suriname government. Guyanese are currently paying US $3000- US $4000 to rent a Surinamese fishing licence.

The Vice President stated on Thursday that President Irfaan Ali has been “making the calls himself to deal with this matter”. However, to date, there has been no movement. Recently, the Suriname opposition had pressed the Chandrikapersad Santokhi Government to provide answers in relation to the issuance of the 150 fishing licences. “Mister President, have you or any of your ministers made concrete promises to the Guyanese side for 150 fishing licences? Suriname’s Opposition leader Rabin Parmessar (NDP) had questioned during the country’s Parliament.

In August of 2021, Guyana and Suriname arrived at an agreement and the Guyana government had announced that 150 fishing licences will be granted to Guyanese fisherfolk, those licences were expected to be given to the fishermen, commencing in January of this year.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has announced that fisherfolk will receive a one-off cash grant of $150,000 and distribution will commence in July following a month-long verification process to begin shortly. Chairman of the Guyana National Fisherfolk Organisation and the Upper Corentyne Fishermen Co-op Society, Parmeshwar Jainarine, expressed gratitude to the VP and the Minister of Agriculture on Thursday but stated that while the grant is appreciated, there is an issue whereby many of the fisherfolk do not have an ID card.

“…our biggest issue, a third of the members do not have ID cards, I am assuming the grant will be in cheque and we will have to go to the bank. Many don’t have passports…” he said. However, the VP noted that “we will find a way to get them the money, but they should also get ID cards”

Jagdeo added that the process of distributing the cash grants to the fisherfolk will have to be implemented in a manner where “only the fishing people” will benefit.

“We gotta make sure the money goes to the people who are actually fishermen. We have to get all the names, yall have to look at the names and identify who is fishing and who doesn’t fish. Every time we try to do these things, a few people act unscrupulously, and the party gets the blame. Only those who are eligible will receive the money,” Jagdeo said.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture has licences for close to 50% of fishermen, however for those who are not licenced, they “will come at the landing site and we will work along with you.” Over $1 Billion will go to fishermen across the country through the cash grants.