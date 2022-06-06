Employment of youths can cut poverty and social ills

Dear Editor,

I applaud Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and the entire PPP-led Government for ensuring that the PPP promise of job creation is made a realisation for Guyana’s youth population.

I believe that there are thousands of strong, and vibrant young people that are looking actively for jobs, and want to be a part of the development of our country.

They are eager to put their creative juices to work. They want to earn a solid and meaningful salary to be economically inclined and start their futures on the right track.

So, this job drive is what Guyana needs and certainly in part what was promised to the electorate.

I read of hundreds of young people already gainfully employed in jobs in regions around the country thanks to the government’s job initiative. For example, the successful applicants are attached to government ministries and agencies within the region and will work for 10 days per month, earning about $40,000. The move, I believe, will also see the government investing approximately $120 million into one of the region’s economy monthly.

This move also can cut poverty and social ills if the initiative continues to attract the masses. Young people will contribute to putting food constantly on the families’ table and the communities will see a decline in the numbers of out-of-school youths involved in crime and criminality.

If this initiative is placed hand-in-hand with the government’s educational drive, Guyana will further develop and grow from strength to strength.

I believe that young people are thankful for the opportunity to work.

For Dr. Jagdeo to say that the government will do whatever it takes to ensure improvement in the livelihood of every citizen means a lot to the poorer classes of people.

I urge all to take advantage of these opportunities regardless of political affiliation, sex, gender, or social standing.

As the vice president is quoted as saying “This is not free money; you are working for the government now. I hope that you deployed well so that you can make the maximum effort in the ten days that you work. The income too although it is not too high it will help to offset some of the cost-of-living rise”.

Regards,

Thomas Cole