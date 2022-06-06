Bauxite, here we go again

Latest update June 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 06, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
I remember a long time ago we were told Guyana had the world’s best bauxite for furnace linings. I don’t know if it was assayed for value on the world market, and sold at its purity per ton for our 12/12 % royalty per ton.
We never got that from a Russian state company selling to its self, and never a profit. Will this new company be operating the same system? We give same concessions and they ship for free. The company been here since 2018, so when full production starts what has the Government agreed on taxes and royalties?
The same question with the new gold mines same benefits of the old.
All these startup companies should only receive these concessions max two years. As by then they are fully operating on their own and should pay the same taxes and get no concessions.
If they don’t like it, they can leave Guyana if they find a better country to do business with.
This applies to the current crop and trade within our laws and regulations such as selling through the Gold Board for its true value.
David Carpenter
Citizen
