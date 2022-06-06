A lesson for Guyana: How oil and gas disrupted Ghana’s fishing industry

Kaieteur News – Guyana, a new-comer to oil and gas production has been faced with challenges in its fishing industry, which leaders claim are not directly related to the offshore operations- namely the exploration and pumping of the country’s sweet crude. In other countries, that have been exploiting their resources for decades, a similar situation is plaguing the fishing industries and studies have concluded that the oil and gas production is to be blamed.

During research, Kaieteur News found a 2015 report compiled by the University of Bergen, located in Norway. The study delved into the ‘Impacts of the Oil and Gas Industry on the Livelihoods of Men and Women Working in the Fisheries’ in Shama, Ghana, a coastal town some 20 kilometers east of Takoradi, where most of the oil and gas related activities were said to be taking place. Oil and gas was discovered in Ghana around 2007 and by 2010, the West-African state began production.

The research done in Shama incorporated varying views of 42 informants- 28 men and 14 women. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in Ghana, estimated in 2019 that over two million people in Ghana, or around 10 percent of the population, rely directly on fisheries for their livelihoods, with more than 200 coastal villages dependent on fisheries as their main source of income.

Importantly, “From the perspectives of fisher folk, it is posing great harm to their livelihoods,” the report cautioned. More specifically, the Norway University said it found that fishermen who operate offshore have been impacted directly and indirectly by the oil and gas industry there, due to a number of factors. The fisherfolk interviewed said that changes were noticed in the types of fish caught and moreover the access to fish supply.

According to the study, “In Shama, some negative effects of oil and gas activities were manifested. All the fishermen and fish traders interviewed emphasized the negative impact the oil and gas has had on their livelihoods. With the exploration and production of oil and gas, Safety Exclusion zones (‘no go’ zones) have been demarcated where fishermen have been prohibited from fishing (BBC News, 2010).

According to an officer at the Naval Base, two distinct exclusion zones have been marked around each oil rig.

The first zone is a five nautical miles radius surrounding the oil rig. A naval ship lies on this mark. The duty of the officers in this ship is to warn fishermen about the oil rig ahead and if possible to direct their steering course away from the rig.

The second exclusion zone is a 500 meter radius distance from the oil rig. A second naval ship lies on this mark. The duty of officers in this ship is to drive away and in severe situations, confiscate nets and other fishing equipment of fishermen who refuse to adhere to the warning of the first naval ship.”

It said that the fisherfolk have participated in workshops and meetings organized by Tullow Oil, state agencies such as the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Naval Base. Meetings and workshops usually involve education about the dangers of fishing around an oil installation. Such meetings are attended by leaders of fishing communities (chief fishermen) who are expected to transfer the knowledge acquired from these meetings and workshops to their fishermen.

According to the naval officer, education is not limited to workshops and meetings. Fishermen are also educated by naval officers at sea, “On the naval vessel, we have a smaller life boat that we lower to be at the same height with the fisherman so that we can talk to them. There we educate them. We talk to them calmly,” a Naval officer told the University of Bergen.

The officer added that even though the awareness campaigns significantly reduce the number of fishermen who venture beyond the operations’ line, a few fishermen would still fish around the area. Media reports suggest that the naval base were seizing the equipment of fishermen who violate the law by fishing around the “no-go” zones. Sometimes, the fisherfolk are even arrested.

“According to one of the crew members interviewed, there have been encounters where some friends of his had been beaten by naval officers who spotted them fishing close to the demarcated zones. The FPSO has powerful lights which attracts fish. The attraction of fish into these ‘no go’ zones, according to an official at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, can lead to the conservation of fish species especially those that are under threat of going extinct. A naval officer attests to this, “Since fish are attracted to lights, a lot of fish is found around it. My colleagues and I sometimes stand around to admire the beauty of different species swimming around us”. The 1000 meter radius demarcated around the FPSO however forbids local fishermen from fishing around the FPSO. A fisherman complains; “My sister, I feel like if the oil had not come, things would have been much better. The fish that were scattered in the ocean are now concentrated at one place, around the oil platforms. The oil people are however preventing us from fishing around the rigs”. Fishermen perceive this as resulting in a decline in fish catches,” the report explains.

On the other hand, the country is also faced with illegal fishing by foreign trawlers that add pressure on the existing fish stock.

However, the Norway University study said that an assessment of the impacts of oil and gas exploration and production on fishing by Tullow Oil emphasized three key areas including “Loss of access to areas around the FPSO during completions, installations and operations due to the presence of vessels, FPSO and safety exclusion zones; attraction of fish to the FPSO, due to the FPSO being stationary and acting as a fish aggregating device (FAD); and disturbance to fishing activities and damage to fishing gear from project support vessels and supply vessels transiting to and from Takoradi”.

Compensation

When damage is done it might be logical to seek compensation. In Guyana, this may be available, once the damages can be proven, at least according to the country’s major oil operator ExxonMobil. But in Ghana, fishermen claim that they have not received compensation in any form both from the oil and gas companies or the government. According to the report “The only compensations received were that from a collision or accident at sea with an oil vessel. When an oil vessel accidentally collides with a canoe, the case is brought before a chief fisherman. An enquiry into the issue begins and the issue is settled. The time taken to settle the issue depends on the facts of the case. It could be settled after some days or sometimes several weeks. Such cases are seldom taken to court. However, if one party is still dissatisfied with the chief fisherman’s verdict, the case is transferred to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and subsequently to the police station and processed to court. Both parties hire the services of a lawyer. If the oil vessel is found guilty, all the damages are compensated. If a canoe was damaged, the canoe owner is given a sum of money to buy a new one. If the destruction involved a net, then a net is provided.”

One fisherman told the University “Accidents do not happen regularly. However, I have a friend who was involved in an accident. His canoe and nets were totally destroyed. He was compensated by the oil and gas company”. Fishermen are however not compensated for the period of non-fishing activity. There are some situations when fishermen are found guilty. The chief fisherman narrates how one of his fishermen lost his case in court: “I remember an instance where I had to follow one fisherman to the High court. The fisherman didn’t give the right responses so he was found guilty. He was asked about the time he spotted the vessel approaching. Instead of saying that it wasn’t even up to a minute, he said he saw the ship about an hour before he began to move his canoe. That meant he stayed there intentionally for the boat to get close. He did not receive any compensation”.

Destruction of the ecosystem

The much contested issue of sea weeds (Saragassum) was also raised by fishermen, during the research period, but according to scientific evidence this may be a naturally occurring phenomenon. According to Kraan’s (2009) study, Saragassum (or ‘green green’) has been in existence long before the recent discovery of oil and gas in 2007. Kraan argues that, although various studies on ‘green green’ showed that its origin was natural, “ideas that it is toxic and waste and that it has non-natural causes remains persistent”.

Similarly, fisher folk in Shama attribute the presence and increase of sea weeds to the recent exploration and production of oil and gas. According to a fisherman interviewed, sea weed entangle their nets and prevents them from catching fish. A 44 year old canoe owner in Ghana also claims, “The recent exploration of oil and gas is giving us a lot of problems including bringing sea weeds which is affecting fish catch. These weeds get entangled around our fishing nets”. He further added that when nets get caught up with sea weeds, it does not only affect the amount of fish caught but also destroy their nets, which are expensive to replace.

The time spent in removing sea weeds also adds to the cost of fuel since more fuel is needed. The above mentioned issues affect the profit fishermen earn from fishing. Little is however being done by the government or oil and gas companies to alleviate the concerns of fisher folk through information about the ‘green green’ phenomena. This is therefore intensifying the already significant community resentment towards the oil and gas industry.

In Ghana, the danger of an oil and gas spill is especially chilling. Kosmos Energy, one of the oil and gas companies in Ghana, in December 2009 spilled toxic drilling mud around the Jubilee Field. A second incident occurred in late 2011 around the shoreline of the Ahanta West Region and fishermen spotted tar balls along their shores. “However, the authorities failed to initiate any cleaning of the waterfront and left it to the community to remediate the oil.

The authorities claimed that these tar balls which may look like oil do not originate from oil and gas production but actually originate from ships washing their balance water, or seepages from underground,” the report stated. In the event of a major oil spill, fishing will however be difficult or impossible. Vessels and gear will be smeared in oil and fish catch will be spoiled. According to Badgely (2012), the government and oil and gas industries are still working on a compensation fund for fisher folk in the event of a major oil spill. Fishermen would therefore, for a period, be forced to suspend or temporary migrate to other coastal communities that have not been affected by oil spills. This will directly affect the livelihoods of fishermen and fish traders because it will prevent them from maintaining their fishing and fish trading livelihood.