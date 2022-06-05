Woman, 50, is country’s latest COVID-1 9 fatality

Latest update June 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 05, 2022 News
– 95 new cases recorded
Kaieteur News – A partially vaccinated woman from Region Four is now Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality. The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that the 50-year-old woman died on Friday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,238.
The Ministry reported that from 1,362 tests, health officials recorded a total of 95 cases within the last assessed 24-hour period. The new infections, which have brought the total number confirmed cases to 65,243, were detected in Region Four – 55, Region Three –1, Region Two –11, Region Seven – eight, Region One – three, Region Six – two and Region Five – one.
Out of the 95 cases, 52 are men and 43 are women.
The Ministry’s dashboard shows that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 persons are in institutional isolation, 856 are in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine.
Additionally, 70 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24 hours.
Jun 05, 2022The Ministry of Sports, National Sports Commission in collaboration with the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association, launched the swimming academy yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal,...
Jun 05, 2022
Jun 05, 2022
Jun 04, 2022
Jun 04, 2022
Jun 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – Adam Harris and I had countless differences while working as two senior operatives at Kaieteur News... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President was asked a simple question by a Kaieteur News reporter. But even... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]