Woman, 50, is country’s latest COVID-1 9 fatality

– 95 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – A partially vaccinated woman from Region Four is now Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality. The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that the 50-year-old woman died on Friday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,238.

The Ministry reported that from 1,362 tests, health officials recorded a total of 95 cases within the last assessed 24-hour period. The new infections, which have brought the total number confirmed cases to 65,243, were detected in Region Four – 55, Region Three –1, Region Two –11, Region Seven – eight, Region One – three, Region Six – two and Region Five – one.

Out of the 95 cases, 52 are men and 43 are women.

The Ministry’s dashboard shows that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 persons are in institutional isolation, 856 are in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, 70 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24 hours.