OGGN continues call for renegotiation of the oil contract

Latest update June 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Activists of the Oil & Gas Governance Network (OGGN) were out Saturday morning at the SYBIL’S RESTAUANT Sq., Richmond Hill, Queens, New York displaying their banners and posters – making the case for renegotiation of the oil contract Guyana signed with Exxon.
Pictured here is Guyana-born Annie James, who now lives in Georgia and was visiting New York, who cheerfully endorsed the banner that reads: All Guyanese Pay Taxes. Exxon, Hess, CNOOC Must Pay Taxes Too!
Other protestors stand outside Sybil’s flagship restaurant which is described as the gateway into the Guyanese Village in Queens, NY. For many Guyanese, feasting on Sybil’s authentic Guyanese cuisine is a special weekend celebration. If you want to engage the Guyanese diaspora, on politics and culture – go to Sybil’s.
