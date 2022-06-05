Covid-19, the flu and common cold: They are all here at the same time

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – This is currently the season where respiratory illnesses peak in Guyana mainly due to the change in weather during the rainy season. Last year, because of movement restrictions, we did not see the seasonal peak in flu and common cold as would occur yearly. However, with the ease in restrictions, we are seeing the expected seasonal rise in flu and common cold presentations. However, this is colliding with the rise in Covid-19 cases that is currently occurring from the suspected presence of the Omicron Ba.2 subvariant here in Guyana. Since these are all respiratory illnesses, their initial presentation is mostly similar. This complicates things since it is making it more difficult to determine at home whether you have Covid-19, the flu, or common cold. Today, I will offer some advice on how to manoeuvre this challenging period.

How can you differentiate among them?

I found this handy table from the University of Iowa healthcare that decently categorises the symptoms that are likelier to occur from each illness:

However, this is just a guide and while there is a stronger likelihood of your symptoms fitting the disease profile in the table, it should not be used as the hard and fast rule to accurately determine which of the three illnesses you may have.

How to prepare for this season?

Odds are, you are likely to be infected with one of these diseases before the season ends. Hopefully, you are not unlucky and get all three before the season finishes as it may be difficult for your body to withstand such an onslaught. The common cold is the least harmful followed by the flu and then Covid-19. The best way to prepare your body is to take actions that will decrease your chances of getting infected with any of these illnesses. These include mask wearing, avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated and closed spaces, and practising proper hygiene. You should also prepare your immune system by ensuring you regularly use the following which has been proven to help your body combat respiratory illnesses:

• Vitamin D (and daily sunlight exposure)

• Vitamin C

• Zinc

In addition, ensure you exercise, eat healthy, and get good rest so that your immune system is at its peak performance.

What to do if you get symptoms?

If you do develop symptoms, what you do in the first 24-48 hours is vital in helping to determine your outcome. Ensure you prime your immune system by taking the nutrients and measures described above. Since the threat to life is highest from Covid-19, ensure you get tested earliest for Covid-19 so that your treatment can be streamlined, and you can take measures to prevent others from getting infected by you. You should see your doctor who may prescribe treatment to help alleviate your symptoms and decrease your chance of getting complications from your illness especially, if it’s Covid-19 or the flu.

How long will this season last?

From my estimates, we are more or less in the peak of the season for each illness. Given the usual trends, the cold and flu should ease as the rainy season starts to taper by mid-July. I expect us to see the number of Covid-19 cases begin to taper as we enter into July. For all purposes, this should be the month that we have to be vigilant and ride the “mixed storm”. As the rain eases and the sun starts to shine, the “mixed storm” should pass, and we should be able to have some breathing space.