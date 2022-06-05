Latest update June 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Common sense, road sense and business sense better dan degree

Jun 05, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all listen to wah Glenn Lall telling yuh. De man might nat be an oil expert but he know wah he talking.
Yuh don’t need all dem fancy degrees fuh understand wah tek place and wah still tekkin’ place in de oil and gas sector. All yuh need is lil common sense.
Some ah we does feel dat we gat to get university education fuh be sensible. But we only need common sense. Most prablems can get solve with simple common sense.
One time wan uneducated father went camping with he son. Dem set up tent and went to sleep. A few hours later de father wake up de son and tell he, “Look up to de sky and tell meh wah yuh see?”
De son answer, “I seen thousands of stars.”
De father ask he, “And wah dat tell yuh?”
De son reply, “It tells me that there are millions of galaxies and planets.”
De father turn to de son and tell he, “Well, it telling me dat somebody thief we tent.”
Glenn Lall gat common sense, road sense and business sense. Dat is three senses more dan de odder man wah gat fancy initials in front of and behind he name but don’t know he head from he foot when it come to oil.
Some ah we leaders gat common sense like dial-up internet. Dem nah use it fuh years.
But when common sense abandon yuh, yuh does gat to use road sense. Like de boy wah go home after writing he CXC.
He father ask he, “How was de exam?”
De boy had to use he road sense fuh answer he father, “Dem examiners ask questions I don’t know, so I wrote answers dat dem will not know also.”
Talk half. Leff half.

