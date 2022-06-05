Applying creativity to save our planet

==The Creators’ Coven==

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – Planet Earth, our home, is under threat. For centuries we have been heating her up. At this point, the world seems to be gravitating toward the idea that something must be done about our excessive use of fossil fuels; a significant contributor to the carbon emissions serving our environment negatively.

By the year 2050, all countries must move away from crude and its harmful commodities to create much greener societies. That means that individual nations would have to adopt environmentally friendly approaches that can still serve their daily activities. It means, the energy that our countries generate and use, must be cleaner, the appliances that we use in our workplaces and homes must be upgraded to suit the new direction and most importantly, the understanding and awareness about green lifestyles must be adopted by each citizen to ensure a healthy transition from our carbon emitting existence.

The Paris Agreement is a serious document that signifies the looming danger. Often referred to as the Paris Accords or the Paris Climate Accords, this is an international treaty on climate change, adopted in 2015. It covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance. The United Nations explain that climate change is a global emergency that goes beyond national borders. It is an issue that requires international cooperation and coordinated solutions to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature increase. The fact that all 193 UN member states signed this important legal document in 2015, is an indication of the situation’s seriousness and urgency.

And what are the dangers? A hotter planet means ice caps melt and raise sea levels that will eventually affect low lying regions. Higher temperatures mean disasters that include storms, heat waves, drought, wildfires, among many others.

Climate Change in fact speaks directly to changes in weather patterns.

Right here in Guyana, it has been reported that since last year the country has been experiencing increased levels of rainfall. This led to widespread flooding that affected some 60 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Water levels rose in almost every region causing floods that are normally not experienced. Right now, thousands are feeling the squeeze with the ongoing May-June period. Less than two weeks ago, more than 130 Region 9 Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo residents had to leave their homes and seek out flood shelters. This was among the many reports that were received across the nation. Farmers continue to lose, and food prices are affected further as is the current situation.

Recently, also, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization pinned Guyana’s dwindling fish supply to climate change. The organization in its preliminary report, just days ago, is saying that the fact that Guyanese fishers are not catching fish numbers as they used to, it is an effect of the climate breakdown.

As mentioned, the fight against climate change has to be adopted by every nation, but most importantly, by every individual. By ourselves, we must seek to understand our roles and our contributions to the situation. At the individual level, everyone must decide to accept responsibility and consciously work toward change.

There are numerous ways to effect change. Innovators are coming up with behavioural patterns, devices and machines that help to reduce our carbon footprint, and again, we as individuals can choose to adopt easy ways that change habits in the immediate to short future.

Some advice from our local Guyana Energy Agency is that citizens construct their homes with external material, for example clay bricks, which help to reduce heat penetration and retention in the home. The idea is to keep the home as cool as possible naturally. So, while the material is working to keep heat out of the house, the maintenance of trees for shade also helps to naturally cool the home, as well as keeping windows open for natural light and air. It is important to find ways to keep the home cool so that persons reduce or completely remove carbon emitting appliances.

It is advised that electrical sockets with switches that turn off when appliances are not in use. Even plugged-in appliances that are not being used emit emissions. But constantly plugging in and out affects that interface thus the item does not work efficiently. The switch could be turned off on the socket instead of having to plug out. The type of bulbs we use can improve our response to climate change. LED bulbs are much more energy efficient than CFL and incandescent bulbs.

They are easily the best smart light bulb to use. CFLs were heralded for their 25 percent to 35 percent energy savings over traditional bulbs, but LED has significantly upped the scale.

Motion sensors can also be used to reduce electricity consumption. If a room is not being used, then the sensor would detect this and know to turn off the light. These electronic devices manage indoor or outdoor lighting and improve the security and safety of the home by automatically turning on lights when it gets dark, or they detect motion. They also save energy by turning themselves off when extra light is unnecessary. Air conditioners and fans also contribute to heat. Be mindful of the type of cooling unit being utilised. And if the older version of ac units is being utilised, then it would be wise to make the switch. The newer air-cooling models improve on energy efficiency, noise reduction and emissions that adversely affect the environment. For the home, it is also suggested that light colour environmentally friendly paint be used as this reduces the heat generated and trapped in the home. Additionally, painting the roof of the house white also adds to keeping the home cool. It was noted that washing and ironing in bulk help to reduce energy use. There might be more than one person needing to wash in the home; it was suggested that these persons do so in turn and utilise the sun as often as possible to reduce the use of the drier.

At work, there are many measures that can also be implemented to reduce companies carbon print, big or small.

Even some of the small measures used in the home could be used in the workplace to collectively adopt anti-carbon producing behaviour. However, when it comes to the workspace that in some cases may involve a large number of persons, it can become very difficult for companies to stay on course and ensure that its employees do the same. As such, the local energy agency has endorsed the use of “energy champions;” a creative way of using people to ensure that the company and its employees remain on the path to greener attitudes and actions in the work environment.

The GEA describes the energy champion as a person or persons who get tasked with the responsibility to police and enforce, educate and create awareness about the company’s green direction. They will do a number of things, like put up signs, ensure equipment, devices are being utilised efficiently and thus manage energy wastage within the establishment.

There are very simple things that can be overlooked but significantly add to the company’s production of carbon emissions. In their many energy audits and assessments, the GEA said it found in office refrigerators items like old pepper sauce and a few half-used soda drinks. The refrigerator is turned on day and night but deriving very little value because it is not being fully utilised. In such cases, offices could opt for small coolers that would use less electricity, but still serve the office. These energy champions, in particularly large organisations, will look at these and other areas in fulfilling their task. They will look at lighting, insulations, and even the way the company have meetings. It was mentioned that at some government offices, air conditioning units are turned on in board rooms and other spaces all day, even if the room is not being utlised for that day. An energy champion would stop that. In the home, the energy champion would have the same job of ensuring that the family is not wasting or misusing energy.

Recognising the importance of having these energy champions, the GEA has already started to target the next batch of consumers, adolescents preparing to leave secondary school. The GEA thinks it would be extremely beneficial to have these young people understand what is at stake, thus pointing them in a direction where they can be effective to change.

The GEA conducts free energy assessments for homes and companies. Their role is to contribute to the effectiveness of a successful energy sector and all the responsibilities attached. Given the need for the urgent green energy transformation the GEA has provided numerous reports and advice on this matter free of cost to the public. Citizens can get information on how their homes and businesses could be assessed for its energy consumption and receive useful advice to effect necessary changes. They are located at 295 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Guyana, and reached via telephone number – 592 226-0394. Their website provides more information.