V Net Communications supports Wakenaam day of sports

V Net Communications has supported the day of sports which will be held tomorrow, Sunday at G Square Cavaliers ground, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

The entity which is located at Delph Street, Campbellville, has sponsored the trophies for the masters T20 game which is set to commence at 10:00hrs. The match will be played between Wakenaam United and Wakenaam Masters, past and present players from the island.

As part of the day’s activities, a domino competition will also be played and will commence at 09:30hrs.

Among the teams set to participate are Police, Underdog, All Star, Pensioners, V Net and Good Success.

The winning and runner up teams as well as the MVP will receive trophies in both competitions.

The event is being organised by a number of Wakenaam residents.

The day’s activities which was re-scheduled from today, is being held to promote unity among citizens and to aid in the development of sports on the island.

Teams: Wakenaam United – Saif Hussain (Capt.), Safraz Sheriffudeen, Siddiq Mohamed, Imran Khan, Heera Sukhram, Jaggernauth Manbodh,Varounie Sasepaul, Saga Jadookool, Oyono Sampson, Shoaib Namaz, Deonarine Persaud, Nawaz Sheriffudeen, Leonard Lewis and Kampta Persaud.

Wakenaam Masters – Zaheer Mohamed (Capt.), Navishaul Pooran, Shorab Ali, Wazir Khan, Khemraj Surujpaul, Mark Seymour, Tareeq Ahmad, Gladewin Henry snr, Satnarine Sahadeo, Mortiemer Whyte, Fardeen Sheriffudeen, Kennard Lewis, Tom Singh and Vickram Ramnarine.