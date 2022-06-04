“This might be the last meal am cooking for yall,”

– Last words of missing man to family

By Shervin Begrave

Kaieteur News – As police try their best solve a mystery and locate Reonol Williams or his remains, relatives can only reflect on the chilling last words he said to them before leaving their home on May 22 last.

Those last words now bring tears to their eyes as his sister, Sylvie Williams, remembered him stirring a pot of steaming pepper pot and saying, “This might just be last food yuh brother cooking for yall”.

Williams, a resident of Lot Five Enmore North, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is suspected to be the victim of a fatal accident that took place just after midnight on May 23, last. He was reportedly thrown into a car trunk by the driver who allegedly struck him down and the individual promised to take him to a hospital but to date, Williams nor his body can be found.

His family members have already lost hope that he could still be alive but as they continue the search for his body, Sylvie is now reflecting on the last few years they spent living together.

Williams, age 40, was a skilled labourer who worked in different locations across the country but in 2018 he decided to move in with his sister at Enmore. She welcomed him with open arms because according to her, they shared a close relationship with each other from a very young age.

“We very close with each other since we were small, he would always be with me at my side to watch over me,” Sylvie told Kaieteur News.

Williams’ presence in her home was worth its weight in gold especially when the COVID-19 pandemic begun. Apart from working and helping out in the home, Williams lightened up the environment with his jovial and charming personality and on Sunday May 22, it was no different.

Sylvie recalled that one of their siblings had visited that day and he cooked them lunch, a delicious Pepper Pot, but she noticed that he was not “100 percent” himself.

“ I don’t know if the spirit was moving or what but he was restless like if something was bothering him”, she said. Nevertheless, they did not pay much attention to his restless behaviour and dug into the pot of the pepper-pot he prepared. They finished the entire pot because it was very tasty and he had to prepare more for his nieces and nephews. It was at this point that Williams would say the words that now have a chilling sound when repeated.

“This might be the last food yuh brother cooking for yall.” After finishing up the pot, recounted Sylvie, Williams got dressed and around 14:30hrs he left home to drop off a visiting sibling to the Amerindian Hostel at Princess Street, Georgetown.

Sylvie added that it rained heavily soon after they left and was concerned about them because they did not have an umbrella.

She soon stopped worrying after Williams called her around 18:00hrs and said that they made it safely to Georgetown. Little did she know that it would be the last time hearing her brother’s voice.

Around 01:00hrs, their family friend came rapping at the door and broke the tragic news to her.

“He said ‘them just knock down Reonol on the road and he dead,” recounted, Sylvie.

She immediately rushed out of the house with her husband but when they arrived at the scene the road was clear and quiet. The friend related that Williams was returning from the trip he made to drop off his sibling at the Hostel and they ( the friend and Williams) had left Georgetown together in a taxi.

It was late and the taxi driver did not want to drop them off directly at their home so they agreed to be taken to the Enmore Public Road. They began crossing the road together but as they were making it to the center, a car speeding east appeared. The friend told police that he had managed to stop in time but Williams was one step ahead of him and the car struck him down.

The car stopped and reversed to where a bleeding Williams was lying unconscious on the road. According to reports the driver stepped out and picked up Williams, put him in his car and said he was taking him to the hospital.

Relatives and police have checked Public and Private Hospitals but they could not find any record that an accident victim matching Williams’ description was ever taken there.

It suspected that the driver might have dumped Williams’ body somewhere.

Investigators were able to find the car involved in the accident and photos have even surfaced of an injured Williams lying on the road beside it. The owner was arrested and was even placed at the scene of the accident by the lone eyewitness. Police have released him on $300,000 station bail pending further investigation into the matter.

Kaieteur News understands that the owner is claiming that someone else was behind the wheel in his car on the night of the accident.

In the meantime police continue the search for Williams’ body. Relatives have related that they have searched from Enmore to Haslington on the East Coast Demerara but have come up empty handed.