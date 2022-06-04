Latest update June 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Shabazz names final squad for CONCACAF Nations League

Jun 04, 2022

Georgetown -: Golden Jaguars Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz has selected his final 24-man squad for four crunch Concacaf Nations League B fixtures this month, following a highly productive camp in Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana Nations League squad

Shabazz said he had been impressed with the “total effort and commitment” from the players and staff and praised the Guyana Football Federation for facilitating the encampment, which was “very important for the future of Guyana football”.
“The competitiveness for places has increased and the intensity has increased, so it was difficult to pick 24 players out of the 31 we had in camp,” Coach Shabazz said, revealing that he was now focused on enhancing the cohesiveness of the squad.
“We are trying to get some of the guys who have come in to adjust to how we want to play because they have come into an organised team, and when you arrive into an organised team, if you bring in too many players, it can change the texture of it,” Shabazz elaborated. “It’s like coffee, when you put milk in it, sometimes you put so much milk in it, you forget that it’s coffee.”
The squad has arrived in the Dominican Republic to prepare for its first Group B fixture of the international window against Montserrat on June 4. Guyana will then play Bermuda on June 7 and Haiti on June 11 at the Leonora Track and Field Stadium, before heading back to the Dominican Republic for a second match against Haiti on June 14. This edition of the League will conclude in March 2023.
In the days leading up to the clash against Montserrat, Shabazz revealed he would focus on building team cohesion, and ensuring the players gel together as a unit in defence and attack.
The winner of each group in League B will automatically qualify for the final stages of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League, while second place teams will progress to the preliminary round of the Gold Cup.

 

