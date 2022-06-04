Renee and Looknauth to make debuts for MMZ in NY

MMZ CC will play two games this weekend and will have in their lineup former Guyana youth players Wicketkeeper Batsman Ronaldo Renee and all-rounder Richie Looknauth along with young right-arm leg-spinner and left hand batsman Ushardeva Balgobin who played last year.

It is anticipated to be a very exciting weekend of cricket for the MMZ boys who have been strengthened by the three cricketers from Guyana.

Renee is from Tuschen East Bank Essequibo and represented Guyana at the U-15, 17 and U-19 level between 2014 and 2018.

Renee, who plays for the West Demerara senior team in Guyana, scored the only century; an unbeaten 100 against Enmore CC for MMZ USA on their tour to Guyana earlier in the year.

His teammate Looknauth is from Anna Catharina WCD and also represented Guyana at the U-15, 17 and U-19 level between 2013 and 2018 and is currently a senior player at Everest in the City.

Also on show will be the flamboyant 19 year-old Ushardeva Balgobin who is a right handed and bowls leg spin and bats left handed and is also a senior player at the Everest.

The team Manager Ejaz Asgarally welcomed Renee, Looknauth and Ushardeva Balgobin to the MMZ family.

The two captains for this weekend’s games which will be played in Queens and the Bronx are Andy Mohammed and Kelvin Shewpershad.

Both players are very optimistic that with the inclusion of these talented cricketers MMZ CC have a great chance to come out on top this year. Mohammed will lead the team today, Saturday, while Shewpershad will do the honours tomorrow, Sunday.

MMZ management thanked Miss Mandy Tahal and Nicholas Chinkoo for their warm hospitality shown to Mr Renee and Mr Looknauth.

The 30-over game today is at Randall’s Island at 1:30 pm vs Punjab X1.

Tomorrow, in the 40-over fixture MMZ face-off with United Fighters at the Whitestone ground at 1pm.

Squad for Saturday:

Kelvin Shewpershad (Captain), Melvin Shewpersad, Keith Edie, Ushardeva Balgobin, Andy Mohammed, Richie Looknauth, Nicholas Chinkoo, Joe Knights, Ronaldo Renee, Ansar Yasim, Randall Wilson, Mark Fredericks, Matthew Lutchena

Squad for Sunday; Andy Mohammed (Captain), Melvin Shewprasad, Kelvin Shewprasad, Keith Edie, Ushardeva Balgobin, Richie Looknauth, Ejaz Asgarally, Nicholas Chinkoo, Ronaldo Renee, Matthew Lutchena, Mark Fredericks, Samuel Raghubir, Shawn Sue, Troy Mars. (Sean Devers)