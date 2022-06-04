Latest update June 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Lang ago when yuh use to wuk overtime, de company use to buy meal fuh yuh. Dese days, dem prefer to pay yuh wan meal allowance because some people don’t gah discretion.
Once dem hear de company buying food, dem belly does suddenly become lang unending hole. Dem does order de most expensive food and two and three servings. De meal does be more dan de over time. And some people does malinger pun de wuk just so it can reach de time when dem gat fuh get meal allowance.
Deh gat jurors does gat to get meals too. And dem boys know dat even though de verdict reach very quickly it gat some juries does tek dem time just suh dem can get a meal.
Overtime nah pay dese days. Ask dem security guards. De money suh small dat dem does prefer to be at home relaxing with dem family. But some ah dem security firms does insist dat dem gat to wuk double shift.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de boss dat come to work in a brand new Mercedes Benz.
De security guard go out to meet he and say, “Wow! Dats wan amazing car! I wish ah had one just like it. It mussy cost yuh a fortune!”
De boss turn to de security guard and say, “Yes, it did. And yuh know something? Next year, if yuh wuk really hard, and yuh put in yuh overtime, do your absolute best then maybe…”
De employee, all excited fuh wuh coming next, say “yes…”
De boss look into de employee eyes and say, “then maybe… I’ll have another one next year.”
Talk half. Leff half.
