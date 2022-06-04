ORSCA/Adana Homes 10-10 competition bowls off today

Excitement galore is highly anticipated from Saturday when the 2022 Ontario RoundArm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Adana Homes 10-10 competition begins with two matches in Brampton and Mississauga.

At Marvin Heights Public School ground in Mississauga, Wildfiya will collide with Phoenix, while at Chingucousy Secondary School facility, Brampton Rangers will tackle Guycan Tridents. Both matches are slated to commence from 10:00hrs.

In the first Adana Homes-sponsored edition of 2021, Sunshine emerged victorious over Masters but they will open their campaign when the competition resumes on June 18th with a list of matches.

Managing Director of Adana Homes Satishwar Persaud has expressed fascination with proceedings last year and again he is in anticipation of some riveting on-field actions.

“I [am] delighted and happy to partner with the ORSCA again; it was very exciting last year and we all looking forward to some good cricket again especially in the 10-10 version,” Persaud related.

Meanwhile, President of the ORSCA Mitch Bacchus is also optimistic of another action-packed and fulfilling season when it comes to the game’s shortest and exciting version.

Bacchus first acknowledged the generosity of Adana Homes and secondly thanked all the teams for their continued commitment to the association. He stated this not only demonstrated their love for softball cricket but they have been loyal players and supportive as well.

According to Bacchus, the semi-finals and final will be played on June 26th at 10:00hrs and 13:00hrs respectively with the venue being the Hanover Public School ground in Brampton.

Bacchus also took the opportunity by expressing his gratitude to his fellow executives for executing their duties over the years.

He said since the formation of the ORSCA in 2011, all members have shown great commitment and responsibilities for the growth of softball cricket and it is indeed admirable.

Bacchus finally mentioned that Persaud of Adana Homes is very kind in sponsoring the tournament for the second year in succession which is a revelation of his pride and gratification.