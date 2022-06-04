NSC/MCY&S supports Faye Joseph Memorial Domino tournament

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission (NSC), yesterday made a presentation of over $500,000 in cash, along with trophies, to the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA), for the hosting of the Faye Joseph Memorial Nation-Wade tournament.

The tournament will start today at the National Gymnasium and concludes on Monday at the same venue, featuring over 30 teams from across the country.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle noted that, “Dominoes is one of the indoor sports that carries a large crowd. We live in the spirit of One Guyana, and so we’ve asked the Domino Association to see how they can start decentralizing the sport, so next year we expect to not only support it, but hope it can be held in Berbice and Essequibo as well.”

Ninvalle, on behalf of Minister Ramson and his fellow NSC Commissioners, wished the Association a successful tournament, while pledging the Commission’s support for the tournament next year.

Meanwhile, Colin Boyce, GDA’s Vice President, thanked the NSC and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for what he’s calling a timely intervention.

Boyce reminded that Joseph was a household name across Guyana in Domino. In fact, at the time of her death, Joseph was the serving president of the Guyana National Domino Federation.

“It is only fitting that we have this event and we thank the Minister (Ramson) and Director of Sport, for this support,” Boyce said.