GFF Regional Association (RA) Leagues continue this weekend

Latest update June 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Association (RA) Leagues will continue this weekend in seven of the nine RA’s.
The GFF released the fixtures for the scheduled matches and they are as follows:
Date Venue Time Teams
Berbice FC
Games canceled for the next 2 weeks due to the inclement weather
Georgetown FA
Fri 03:06:22 GFC 18:00 hrs GDF vs Pele
“ 20:00 hrs Police vs Riddim Squad
Sun 05:06:22 GFC 14:00 hrs DSK vs Vengy
“ 16:00 hrs Santos vs Ordis
18:00 hrs Fruta Conquerors vs GT Panthers
West Demerara FA
No games this weekend
UDFA
Fri 03:06:22 MSC 18:00 hrs Netrockers vs Hi Stars
20:00 hrs Capitol FC vs Amelia’s Ward
Sun 05:06:22 18:00 hrs Kwakwani Strikers vs Milerock
20:00 hrs Silvershattas vs Winners Connection
Essequibo Pomeroon FA
Sat 05:06:22 Wakapoa 13:00 hrs Mainstay vs Wakapoa
Sun 06:06:22 Anna Regina 15:30 hrs Henrietta vs Queenstown
East Demerara
Sat 04:06:22 Buxton Gd 16:00 hrs Victoria Scorpions vs Mahaica Determinator
18:00 hrs Buxton Stars vs Melanie
Sun 05:06:22 Golden Grove 16:00 hrs Airy Hall vs Haslington
“ 18:00 hrs Victoria King’s vs Ann’s Grove
East Bank FA
Sun 05:06:22 NTC 12:00 hrs Mocha Champs FC vs Diamond United FC
“ 15:00 hrs Soesdyke Falcons vs Kuru Kuru Warriors
Bartica FA
Sun 05:06:22 River View 13:00 hrs AC Galaxy vs Beacons
“ “ 15:00 hrs Agatash United vs Rising Stars
Rupununi FA
Sat 04:06:22 Basin Sports 13:00 hrs Bash vs Strikers (F)
“ “ 15:30 hrs Bash vs Strikers (M)
Sun 05:06:22 Rising Stars 20:00hrs Rising Stars vs Guyana Rush Saints
Sun 05:06:22 Nappi 13:00 hrs Kanukai Warriors vs MocoMoco (F)
“ “ 15:30 hrs Kanukai Warriors vs MocoMoco (M)
