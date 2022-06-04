GFF Regional Association (RA) Leagues continue this weekend

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Association (RA) Leagues will continue this weekend in seven of the nine RA’s.

The GFF released the fixtures for the scheduled matches and they are as follows:

Date Venue Time Teams

Berbice FC

Games canceled for the next 2 weeks due to the inclement weather

Georgetown FA

Fri 03:06:22 GFC 18:00 hrs GDF vs Pele

“ 20:00 hrs Police vs Riddim Squad

Sun 05:06:22 GFC 14:00 hrs DSK vs Vengy

“ 16:00 hrs Santos vs Ordis

18:00 hrs Fruta Conquerors vs GT Panthers

West Demerara FA

No games this weekend

UDFA

Fri 03:06:22 MSC 18:00 hrs Netrockers vs Hi Stars

20:00 hrs Capitol FC vs Amelia’s Ward

Sun 05:06:22 18:00 hrs Kwakwani Strikers vs Milerock

20:00 hrs Silvershattas vs Winners Connection

Essequibo Pomeroon FA

Sat 05:06:22 Wakapoa 13:00 hrs Mainstay vs Wakapoa

Sun 06:06:22 Anna Regina 15:30 hrs Henrietta vs Queenstown

East Demerara

Sat 04:06:22 Buxton Gd 16:00 hrs Victoria Scorpions vs Mahaica Determinator

18:00 hrs Buxton Stars vs Melanie

Sun 05:06:22 Golden Grove 16:00 hrs Airy Hall vs Haslington

“ 18:00 hrs Victoria King’s vs Ann’s Grove

East Bank FA

Sun 05:06:22 NTC 12:00 hrs Mocha Champs FC vs Diamond United FC

“ 15:00 hrs Soesdyke Falcons vs Kuru Kuru Warriors

Bartica FA

Sun 05:06:22 River View 13:00 hrs AC Galaxy vs Beacons

“ “ 15:00 hrs Agatash United vs Rising Stars

Rupununi FA

Sat 04:06:22 Basin Sports 13:00 hrs Bash vs Strikers (F)

“ “ 15:30 hrs Bash vs Strikers (M)

Sun 05:06:22 Rising Stars 20:00hrs Rising Stars vs Guyana Rush Saints

Sun 05:06:22 Nappi 13:00 hrs Kanukai Warriors vs MocoMoco (F)

“ “ 15:30 hrs Kanukai Warriors vs MocoMoco (M)