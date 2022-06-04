Latest update June 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Elderly man found dead at his Cummings Lodge home

Jun 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The slightly decomposed body of a 93-year-old man was on Thursday found at his Cummings Lodge East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.
He has been identified as Carlton king of Lot 845 Third Field Cummings Lodge.
Neighbours reportedly saw him lying motionless in his yard in front of his door around 16:00hrs and called the police. They related that the man lived alone in his one-flat Concrete structure house.
Detectives reported that they do not believe that foul play was involved in his death. His front door was slightly opened and no bruises were seen on his body.
They believed that he might have collapsed while exiting his home.
Investigations are ongoing.

