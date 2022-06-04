Latest update June 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Construction worker remanded for killing BV man

Jun 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The 29-year-old construction worker who is accused of killing Troy Hicks, of North Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara on Saturday last, was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared in court.

Remanded, Devon ‘Chike Baba’ Mohamed

Devon Mohamed of Sideline Dam, Beterverwagting, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, where the charge was read to him.
Mohammed called ‘Chike Baba’ was not required to plead to the charge which states that on May 28, 2022 at Hendricks Street, Triumph he murdered 45-year-old Hicks.
Magistrate Liverpool after remanding Mohamed to prison adjourned the matter to July, 14 for report.
According to the police, Hicks was killed following a misunderstanding he had with the accused earlier that day.
Police said that around 19:15hrs that Saturday, Hicks was walking on Hendricks Street where the suspect attacked him with a cutlass by chopping him about his head and shoulders. Hicks who was armed with a dog chain and cutlass retaliated by chopping the suspect to his forehead.
Hicks then ran into a corner shop after a group of men started to attack him by pelting him with bricks. In a bid to escape from his attackers, police reported that the now deceased started to pelt bottles at the men and managed to run north on Republic Drive, Beterverwagting where the men ran after him.
It is unclear what happened after, but an injured Hicks was picked up from the roadway by the police who rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. Hicks was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility.

