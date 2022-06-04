Agriculture sector to be strengthened to reduce devastating impacts of flooding, drought

Kaieteur News – For decades, the Agriculture sector has been a significant contributor to the economic wellbeing of the nation, contributing approximately 31.9% to non-oil Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while employing about 17% of the labour force.

With Guyana being particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change which include massive flooding and drought, agricultural production has been wiped out to varying degrees over the years, which has no doubt hurt the targets set by other sectors that depend on the industry and by extension Guyana’s economy.

The 2005 floods for example resulted in damages to the agricultural sector amounting to US$52.6 million. The sub-sectors hardest hit were sugar, US$11.2 million; and rice, US$8.1 million. Non-traditional Agricultural Commodities sustained damages of US$28.8 million and livestock, US$2.9 million.

With overall costs of US$29 million and US$14.7 million respectively, the droughts of 1997 and 2010 resulted in damages to the rice and sugar industries resulting in losses in export earnings to the country and income to many households. Also, more than 1,500 Amerindian families in Southern Guyana, reliant on agriculture were affected and several rice farmers were forced to leave 35% of their rice fields uncultivated. Losses to the other subsectors of livestock and non-traditional agricultural commodities were numerous.

In the 2021 floods, over 74,000 acres (43,473 acres cash crops and 30,684 acres of rice) of farmlands and over 20,000 farmers were affected.

In light of the damning impact climate change has had on the agriculture sector, the government has crafted a plan within the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 which seeks to insulate the industry from worsening impacts.

Specifically, LCDS 2030 will seek to achieve the following:

–Strengthen sea and river defense systems

–Improve flood control and water management (drainage/kokers)

–Address drought prevention (including in Hinterland regions)

–Implement climate smart initiatives

–Strengthen institutions such as the NDIA, Sea Defence, Hydrometerological Department, etc.

–And finally, improve response capability for climate events

Even as the LCDS 2030 continues the final round of regional and community discussions, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture is already laying the ground work to build a more climate resilient industry. This is being done for example, through the acquisition of climate insurance and the improvement of key drainage and infrastructure along with the establishment of two new canals.

ABOUT LCDS 2030

LCDS 2030 outlines how the Government of Guyana will accelerate economic growth and development in a non-polluting, low carbon way. It outlines how Guyana will utilize and monetize its natural resources such as its lush and pristine forests in a sustainable manner so as to combat the impacts of climate change.

The document also ensures the country’s world-class forests, biodiversity, water, and marine resources are valued for the vital contribution they make to the health of the planet.

The current draft that was launched by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali in late 2021 is undergoing a period of consultation with citizens on how the nation can re-double its efforts towards achieving the outlined vision, the roots of which can be traced back to 2009.

In 2009, Guyana had launched the first Low-carbon Development Strategy as a developing country, setting out a vision for inclusive, sustainable development, while simultaneously maintaining the country’s forests, about 85% of the country’s territory, to help meet some of the most urgent challenges the world faces.

There is no doubt that Guyana intends to stay true to the vision set out in 2009 which is to create a model low-carbon economy for the world.

Since 2009 however, local authorities have gained a greater understanding of the outsized contribution Guyana’s ecosystems make to the world’s health and economy, as well as its role as one of the world’s most important countries for biodiversity conservation.

Here are some interesting facts about the important role Guyana’s forests play as noted in the LCDS 2030.

• Guyana has the second-highest percentage of forest cover on earth and is working with partners to sustain 99.5% of that forest while building the foundation for a new low carbon, ecosystem economy. The government has said it expects to tap opportunities to access a market mechanism for forest climate services and other ecosystem services. This will enable Guyana to store 19.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (the measure used for greenhouse gas emissions).

• Deforestation rates are among the lowest in the world and Guyana is one of only four countries in the world (and one of only two in the Amazon Basin) verified to have sustained a High Forest Low Deforestation (HFLD) state.

• Guyana is one of four countries which host the Guiana Shield, one of the most pristine rainforest landscapes in the world. The Guiana Shield stores around 18% of the world’s tropical forest carbon and 20% of the world’s fresh water.

LCDS 2030 is currently undergoing a period of national consultation. Once this is completed, the LCDS will be finalised and then tabled in the National Assembly.