72 more new COVID-19 cases recorded; 2 persons in ICU

Latest update June 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – From some 1,409 COVID-19 tests conducted, the Ministry of Health on Friday reported it recorded 73 new cases across the country.
The new infections which now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 65,148 were detected in Region Four which recorded 45 cases, Regions Three and Five which recorded seven cases, Regions 10, One and Six which recorded two each and Region Seven which recorded one.
The Ministry via its dashboard reported that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 persons are in institutional isolation, 834 are in home isolation and three are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 55 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24 hours.
Jun 04, 2022V Net Communications has supported the day of sports which will be held tomorrow, Sunday at G Square Cavaliers ground, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam. The entity which is located at Delph Street,...
Jun 04, 2022
Jun 04, 2022
Jun 04, 2022
Jun 04, 2022
Jun 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – This analysis here centres on the priceless value of free and fair elections in deciding the future... more
Kaieteur News – Some people must have their daily “fix”. Some get it by using drugs and end up destroying their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]