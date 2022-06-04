Latest update June 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

72 more new COVID-19 cases recorded; 2 persons in ICU

Jun 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – From some 1,409 COVID-19 tests conducted, the Ministry of Health on Friday reported it recorded 73 new cases across the country.
The new infections which now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 65,148 were detected in Region Four which recorded 45 cases, Regions Three and Five which recorded seven cases, Regions 10, One and Six which recorded two each and Region Seven which recorded one.
The Ministry via its dashboard reported that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 persons are in institutional isolation, 834 are in home isolation and three are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 55 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24 hours.

