Police Force will stand funeral expenses for school girl killed in accident

Kaieteur News – As family members try to come to grips with the tragic death of 12-year-old Kayla Barnabus, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has undertaken to stand all the expenses for her wake and funeral arrangements.

Barnabus, a student of the West Demerara Secondary School was struck down by a police vehicle on Wednesday afternoon while she was crossing the Goed Fortuin Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Hours after her death, three government ministers, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Deodat Indar, Priya Manickchand, the Education Minister and the Public Services’ Minister, Sonia Parag, visited the family to offer comfort. GPF also did the same on Thursday and promised a fair and thorough investigation into the accident that took Barnabus’ life.

Among those from the Force who visited the school girl’s residence at School Street Goed Fortuin, was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, Region Three Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine, Guyana’s Traffic Chief, Ramesh Ashram and GPF’s Community Relations Officer, Crystal Robinson.

GPF in a statement sent out by its Corporate Communications Department (CCU) related that, Barnabus was described as a godly child who was brilliant, kind, compassionate and caring. Barnabus was killed moments after being dropped off by a taxi.

She exited the car and was crossing the road when she ended up in the path of the police vehicle that was being driven by a police corporal.

Eyewitnesses related that the police vehicle was speeding at the time. Speaking with Kaieteur News about the investigation, Commander Siwnarine said that the police vehicle was travelling behind the taxi and when it pulled over to the corner of the road, the corporal reportedly continued to drive but as he was overtaking the parked car, he struck down Barnubus.

He added that his traffic investigators are now looking for the taxi driver to find out if he had put on his hazard light at the time or had used his hand to signal the police vehicle to slow down as the child was crossing the road. In the meantime, the police rank is under close arrest as investigations continue.

Pic filed as Visit, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand visiting Barnabus’ parents on Wednesday night.