Police Association welcomes appointment of new PSC

Kaieteur News – The Executive Members of the Guyana Police Association, (GPA) has welcomed the appointment of the Police Service Commission.

In a statement, the body noted that it is its view that if the President of Guyana triggers any constitutional process at any time, then all parties who are required to be a part of the process must make this a priority. “We believe any constitutional process takes precedence over any other duties since constitutional matters are of national importance. Emanating from this, we support President Irfaan Ali’s appointment of the PSC and view any challenge(s) of it as a direct attack on the welfare of ranks of the Guyana Police Force and all of Guyana,” the GPA said in the release.

Further, the association said that after the Parliamentary subcommittee of Appointments would have unanimously approved the names of nominees for the PSC, it was subsequently sent to the National Assembly where it was unanimously approved once again. The association added, “as a result, the said list was sent to the President. It must be noted that throughout that process, the Government and Opposition Members would have been actively involved in the scrutiny of the nominees before the approval.”

With that being said, the association noted that meaningful consultation was executed between President Ali and Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton, as prescribed by the Constitution of Guyana, when they met on Friday 13th May 2022. The statement continued, “It is reasonable to assume that both the Opposition and Government Members of Parliament would have reported their findings to their leaders, before the approval of the nominees.”

In addition, the association noted that Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton did not attend the meeting which was schedule for Monday 30th May 2022, with President Ali to be testimony that meaningful consultation was done in the previous meeting (May 13th 2022), as prescribed by the Constitution on. “If the President of Guyana triggers any constitutional process at any time, then all parties who are required to be a part of the process must make this a priority,” the GPA said adding that emanating from this, the Association supports the appointment of the PSC and view any challenges of it as a direct attack on the welfare of the ranks of the Guyana Police Force.