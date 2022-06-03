Latest update June 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Owner of car that ‘knocked down’ missing man out on bail

Jun 03, 2022 News

– police asked to conduct further investigations

Kaieteur News – A bizarre story of a suspected fatal accident with the victim’s body missing took the nation by storm and is turning out to be a mystery as investigators on the East Coast of Demerara were forced to release the suspect on bail.

Missing Reonal Williams

In a release sent out on Thursday by the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), it was stated that after seeking advice on the matter, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack instructed that further investigations be done. According to police, it was reported that the missing victim identified as Reonal Williams, 50, of Lot 5 Enmore North, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was struck down by a car along the Enmore Public Road around 00:20hrs on May 23 last. Police received information from a lone eyewitness who claimed that he was present when the accident happened.
The eyewitness had alleged that he and Williams were crossing the public road when tragedy struck. He recalled to police that the car was heading east along the northern side of the road and he had stopped in the middle to let the vehicle drive pass but Williams continued to walk and the car hit him down.
It was further alleged that Williams was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver of the car and placed in the vehicle. Claims were also made that the driver had promised to take the injured victim to the hospital. However, checks were made at hospitals across the city but Williams cannot be found. Relatives of Williams are suspicious that the driver did not take him to the hospital but rather dumped his body somewhere. Police were able to locate the car and had arrested its owner who is currently out on bail. Believing that Williams could be dead by now police, relatives and residents are currently scouring areas along the East Coast to find the body.
Investigations are ongoing.

