Latest update June 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man gets life sentence for murdering Soesdyke re-migrant

Jun 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Keino Corbin on Wednesday received a life sentence after being found guilty for the murder of remigrant, Agriculturalist Anthony Breedy, whose lifeless body was discovered in his Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence in 2016.

Dead, Anthony Breedy

In April Corbin pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between March 12 and March 14, 2016 at the Lot 67 Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence, he murdered Breedy during the course of a robbery. Corbin’s sentencing was deferred to May 9, 2022 at 13:15hrs.
As such, on Wednesday, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Demerara High Court. Justice Barlow told Corbin that he would become eligible for parole after serving 11 years, nine months and 20 days of his sentence.
However, she explained that that does not mean he would be automatically be released from prison when that period elapses, but, in actuality, he has to convince the Parole Board that he is ready for reintegration into society.

Jailed, Keino Corbin.

According to reports, between the date mentioned in the charge, Breedy was murdered during a robbery. The body of 60-year-old Breedy was found in the lower flat of his two-storey house, with multiple injuries to his head.
It was reported that his hands and feet were also bound. Breedy’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and other belongings including an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card were stolen after he was murdered.
Corbin was charged jointly with, ex-convict Paul Goriah of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara and Donnel Trapp called ‘Short man’ for the murder of Breedy.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Madholall all-round performance leads Reliance Hustlers to victory

Madholall all-round performance leads Reliance Hustlers to victory

Jun 03, 2022

Narindra Madholall produced an excellent all-round performance to lead Reliance Hustlers to a commanding 105-run win over Cotton Field in an invitational 20-over match last Sunday at Reliance ground,...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s lends support to GCF for FIDE Chess Olympiad in India

Team Mohamed’s lends support to GCF for FIDE...

Jun 03, 2022

Persaud takes gold in Men’s Recurve & Barebow, Duncan and Boodhoo win in Women Divisions

Persaud takes gold in Men’s Recurve &...

Jun 03, 2022

Grill Masters City Stars crowned GCOS anniversary softball champions

Grill Masters City Stars crowned GCOS anniversary...

Jun 03, 2022

GFF opens transfer window

GFF opens transfer window

Jun 03, 2022

Fitness Combat set for June 11 and 12 at Soesdyke

Fitness Combat set for June 11 and 12 at Soesdyke

Jun 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]