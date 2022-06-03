Man gets life sentence for murdering Soesdyke re-migrant

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Keino Corbin on Wednesday received a life sentence after being found guilty for the murder of remigrant, Agriculturalist Anthony Breedy, whose lifeless body was discovered in his Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence in 2016.

In April Corbin pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between March 12 and March 14, 2016 at the Lot 67 Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence, he murdered Breedy during the course of a robbery. Corbin’s sentencing was deferred to May 9, 2022 at 13:15hrs.

As such, on Wednesday, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Demerara High Court. Justice Barlow told Corbin that he would become eligible for parole after serving 11 years, nine months and 20 days of his sentence.

However, she explained that that does not mean he would be automatically be released from prison when that period elapses, but, in actuality, he has to convince the Parole Board that he is ready for reintegration into society.

According to reports, between the date mentioned in the charge, Breedy was murdered during a robbery. The body of 60-year-old Breedy was found in the lower flat of his two-storey house, with multiple injuries to his head.

It was reported that his hands and feet were also bound. Breedy’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and other belongings including an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card were stolen after he was murdered.

Corbin was charged jointly with, ex-convict Paul Goriah of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara and Donnel Trapp called ‘Short man’ for the murder of Breedy.