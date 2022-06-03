Madholall all-round performance leads Reliance Hustlers to victory

Narindra Madholall produced an excellent all-round performance to lead Reliance Hustlers to a commanding 105-run win over Cotton Field in an invitational 20-over match last Sunday at Reliance ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. The game was sponsored by ex-Essequibo Inter-County opening batsman Ramcharran Singh.

The left-handed Madholall clobbered four fours and six sixes as Reliance Hustlers rattled up a sufficient 149-8 from the reduced 17-overs, while Cotton Field were all out for 44 in the 14th over. The reduction of the overs was due to rain. Madholall got good support from Nathan Persaud who hit a quick 34. Off-spinner Singh grabbed 4-28 off six overs while Nissan Benni collected 2-30.

When Cotton Field batted, Singh offered a fight with 12 as Madholall snatched 5-9 from four off-spin overs. Madholall copped the man-of-the-match prize, while he was awarded the best batsman and best bowler. He received trophies from Singh.

Meanwhile, in an over-40 15-over game, Invaders Masters defeated Cotton Field/Reliance Select X1 at the same venue later in the day. Invaders Masters reached a respectable 140-6 from the 15-overs and then limited Cotton Field/Reliance Select X1 to 93-5 when the overs ran out. Kurt Jones hit a top-score of 78 for Invaders Masters, while Ramesh Narine scored a useful, unbeaten 33. Off-spinner Trevis Simon took three wickets for 19 runs from his three overs while Dhaniram Benny supported with 2-34.

In Cotton Field/Reliance Select X1 innings, Mahendra Bennett made 34. Jones was named player of the match, while he was also given the best batsman prize. Simon was adjudged the best bowler and both received a trophy each.

This match was played in memory of Sarjoo Jainarine and Dharam Rajah, both were Cotton Field teammates of Singh. The games were organised by Simon, while USA-based Guyanese Singh stated that he will make it an annual event.