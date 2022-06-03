Fisherman killed in bee attack

Kaieteur News – A fisherman is now dead while several others are nursing bee stings after an attack by Africanised bees at No.27 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed that two of the survivors are currently hospitalised at the Fort Wellington Hospital in serious condition. The dead man has been identified as Winston Rigby, 71, a fisherman of No.41 Village, WCB. The other persons who were stung by the bees were also identified as Kenneth Rigby, 72 of El Dorado Village WCB, William Rigby, 44 of Onderneeming WCB (brother’s of the dead man), Basil Davie, 56 of Bushlot Village WCB, Charles Cadogen, 59 of Bel Air WCB, Glenroy Fraser and Leon Bobb, all of whom are fishermen.

Kaieteur News was informed by the brother of the deceased, William Rigby that he was riding out the pump station dam at No.27 Village at approximately 13:30 hrs while his brothers and the other fishermen were walking ahead of him. He said he noticed the men started running and yelling, then he realised that they were being attacked by bees. Rigby disclosed that they ran and rode their way to reach the public road, some 600 ft away and at some point, the men jumped into the nearby trench to ward off the bees and their vicious stings.

He added, that when they reached the public road, his brother Winston sat down and mentioned to them that he needed a few minutes. It was not long after that the effects of the stings took effect and according to Rigby, his brother began “to fight up”. He said he immediately rushed over, stopped a car and rushed him to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he died approximately 15 minutes later. The other men including Rigby also sought medical attention at the said institution but two of his fellow fishermen had to be admitted since they were in a serious condition. He and the others were treated and sent away with medication.

Rigby told Kaieteur News that he had reported to the Regional Democratic Council about the bees about a month ago. He added that the person who he informed was someone that handled the removal of bees, however, that person told him that they tried to locate where the bees were nested but could not find it. The fishermen at the time were on their way to be registered for the Fishermen’s Cash Grant. An investigation is underway.