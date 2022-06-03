De number rising

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Today dem boys nat mekkin joke. Dem serious today because de situation getting outta control. In one month de active COVID-19 cases jump from less dan 100 to more dan 800. Dat is dread.

Fuh de past two days, dem had more dan 100 cases each day. So de situation nah getting better. And de deaths starting fuh increase again which is nat a good thing.

Just when some people did think dat we seeing de beginning of de end of de COVID, it now looking as if we seeing de end of a low period of infection and de start of a new wave.

Nuff ah dem country decide dat dem gat to live with de virus. Guyana looks like it doing de same. But we should be mo careful because de trend is dat when cases increase in de USA, it does increase in Guyana. Dis mek dem boys think dem gat a link between outbreaks in de USA and Guyana.

In both countries, de percentage of citizens dat get vaccinated stagnating. Only 66% of de population in Uncle Sam fully vaccinated (2 doses). In Guyana is 54.6%. No wonder suh much people getting infected and no wonder herd immunity suh elusive.

But vaccine hesitancy is de biggest obstacle. De conspiracy theorists tek win. Dem convince a large section of de population dat dem should not tek de shots and dem convince many others dat de vaccine nat safe. And suh we gat to live with de virus because we might never get to herd immunity given de variants dem dat emerging.

Talk half. Leff half.