Canadians explore deeper to unearth bigger gold find in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Weeks after announcing a gold find of significant quantity and quality in Guyana, Canadian Gold mining company, Golden Shield Resources, has released the results of additional assays from its exploration activities and confirmed finding even more gold in larger quantities.

The company made the announcement to its shareholders this past week by way of a public statement and said, the new assay results are from the initial seven holes of its 11-hole, 3,100-metre Phase Two drill program at its flagship Marudi Mountain gold project in southwestern Guyana. According to the company, highlights from the results include 7.58 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 31 metres and 4.95 g/t gold over 10 metres at the Mazoa Hill prospect on the project.

It further noted that one of its boreholes, Hole MH-22-21 intersected the ‘Quartz Metachert’ unit approximately 50 metres down dip of the previously released intercept of 58 metres grading 9.10 g/t from 142.5 metres down the hole in MH-21-04, according to a release.

Golden Shield had in its most recent updates, called the 58-metre down dip step-out “significant,” adding that the high-grade mineralization remains open to depth.

“Holes MH-22-17 and MH-22-18 were down dip step-outs from hole MH-22-16, extending mineralization approximately 90 metres down dip, the company added.”

In analysing the results, the company said the grade appears to increase with depth between the latest two holes with the lowermost intercept of 10 metres grading 4.95 g/t gold from 248 metres down the hole in MH-22-18. The company’s Vice President of Research Dr. Colin Porter, in making the announcement said, “this round of drill results highlights that Mazoa Hill remains open to depth, centered around the high-grade central zone, intercepted in holes MH-22-21 and MH-21-04, and confirms Golden Shield’s re-interpretation.”

According to Dr. Porter, “once all results are received, a follow-up program will be designed to drill deeper and explore for lateral extensions.” It was noted that following the completion of the Phase Two drill program, Golden Shield’s geologists and field crews will focus advancing existing prospects to drill stage, if merited, and exploration for additional prospects.

The company said too that additional drilling will be planned at Mazoa Hill once Phase Two drill results are in. Additionally, shareholders were informed that the work programs for Golden Shield’s two other projects, Arakaka and Fish Creek, are being finalized and are expected to start in the second half of 2022. It would be poignant to note that to date the Guyana Government, namely the Ministry of Natural Resources responsible for the sector, is yet to make a formal announcement as it relates to any of the drill results by Golden Shield Resources.

This publication last month had Golden Shield is currently drilling the ninth hole of its 3,000-metre, 13-hole Phase 2 drill programme at Mazoa Hill, in the Marudi Mountains area.

At the time, the company said drilling of the remaining four holes of the programme is progressing and will be finished before the end of last month, results since released.