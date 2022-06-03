Bids open for annex building at Queen’s College

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, six contractors submitted bids to construct an annex building at the Queen’s College compound.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education is estimated to cost $106 million. One of the contractors, A.Orgasein & Sons bid $18 million lower than the engineer’s cost while C. Baboolal Construction bid $151 million to do the job. As was earlier reported, the education sector this year was allocated the sum of $6.6 billion to facilitate the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

Bids were also opened for the construction of a Guyana Revenue Authority living quarters at Moleson Creek, Region Six.

