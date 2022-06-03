106 new COVID-19 cases; three persons in ICU

Latest update June 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday said that within the last 24 hours, a total of 106 new cases were recorded across the country.
The new cases, which were recorded from 1,263 COVID-19 tests, have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 65,075. According to the dashboard data, the new cases were detected in Region Four – 65, Region Three – nine, Region Six – seven, Region Two –13, Region Seven – three, Regions 10 and Five – two each, and Region Nine – five.
The dashboard also shows that three patients are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 24 persons are in institutional isolation, 816 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. Additionally, a total of 40 persons have recovered within the last 24 hours.
