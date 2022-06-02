Victoria man allegedly drowns in Ekereku River

Kaieteur News- Police in Region Seven are currently investigating the death of Simon Jones who allegedly drowned while attempting to swim across the Ekereku River located in the Upper Mazaruni area.

Reports reaching this publication had suggested that Jones was murdered but the police in a statement yesterday said that the 19-year-old of Victoria, East Coast Demerara was last seen alive on Friday around 23:30hrs attempting to swim across the river from the right bank to the left. On Tuesday about 10:00 hrs, three miners from the area who were traversing the river, observed the body of the deceased floating close to the left bank of the river. Upon seeing this, the police were summoned who subsequently retrieved the teen’s body.

According to police reports no marks of violence was seen on the body. The body however, will be transported to Georgetown for a post mortem examination. Jones was a member of the Victoria Kings Football Club. The club in a statement said that Jones was an integral part of their under 15 team back in 2017. Having played six pre-season games for the club, Jones was poised to make this debut for the senior team this year.