Victoria man allegedly drowns in Ekereku River

Latest update June 2nd, 2022 4:20 AM
Jun 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- Police in Region Seven are currently investigating the death of Simon Jones who allegedly drowned while attempting to swim across the Ekereku River located in the Upper Mazaruni area.
Reports reaching this publication had suggested that Jones was murdered but the police in a statement yesterday said that the 19-year-old of Victoria, East Coast Demerara was last seen alive on Friday around 23:30hrs attempting to swim across the river from the right bank to the left. On Tuesday about 10:00 hrs, three miners from the area who were traversing the river, observed the body of the deceased floating close to the left bank of the river. Upon seeing this, the police were summoned who subsequently retrieved the teen’s body.
According to police reports no marks of violence was seen on the body. The body however, will be transported to Georgetown for a post mortem examination. Jones was a member of the Victoria Kings Football Club. The club in a statement said that Jones was an integral part of their under 15 team back in 2017. Having played six pre-season games for the club, Jones was poised to make this debut for the senior team this year.
Jun 02, 2022As time boils down for Guyana Golden Jaguars to begin their campaign in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage matches, the 31 shortlisted players has been trimmed to 24, which was...
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Kaieteur News- One of the most graphic expressions in class and race driven society anywhere in the world relates to how... more
Kaieteur News– Guyana is heading for serious problems. It is now obvious that the same old discredited style of governance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]