Trophy Stall supports Wakenaam day of Sports

Latest update June 2nd, 2022 12:16 AM
Jun 02, 2022 Sports
Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam day of sports which will be held on Saturday at G-Square Cavaliers Ground, Belle Plaine.
The entity has sponsored the trophies for the dominoes competition which will commence at 09:30hrs.
Among the teams set to participate are Police, Underdog, Allstar, Pensioners, V Net and Good Success.
The winning and runner up teams as well as the MVP will receive trophies.
The event is being organised by a number of Wakenaam residents. There will also be a 25-over masters’ game on display.
The day’s activities are being held to promote unity among citizens and to aid in the development of sports on the island.
