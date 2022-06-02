Latest update June 2nd, 2022 12:16 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall supports Wakenaam day of Sports

Jun 02, 2022 Sports

Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam day of sports which will be held on Saturday at G-Square Cavaliers Ground, Belle Plaine.

Amrita Rambarran (right) and Keesha Seuchand display the trophies

The entity has sponsored the trophies for the dominoes competition which will commence at 09:30hrs.
Among the teams set to participate are Police, Underdog, Allstar, Pensioners, V Net and Good Success.
The winning and runner up teams as well as the MVP will receive trophies.
The event is being organised by a number of Wakenaam residents. There will also be a 25-over masters’ game on display.
The day’s activities are being held to promote unity among citizens and to aid in the development of sports on the island.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Golden Jaguars name final 24 for Concacf Nations League campaign

Golden Jaguars name final 24 for Concacf Nations League campaign

Jun 02, 2022

As time boils down for Guyana Golden Jaguars to begin their campaign in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage matches, the 31 shortlisted players has been trimmed to 24, which was...
Read More
Trophy Stall supports Wakenaam day of Sports

Trophy Stall supports Wakenaam day of Sports

Jun 02, 2022

Haniff slams unbeaten 73 as Predators beat Jaguars in CPSCL T10

Haniff slams unbeaten 73 as Predators beat...

Jun 02, 2022

Paul’s 5-41 triggers dramatic Red Force collapse despite fifties from Solozano & Mohammed

Paul’s 5-41 triggers dramatic Red Force...

Jun 02, 2022

Grill Masters City Stars crowned GCOS anniversary softball champions

Grill Masters City Stars crowned GCOS anniversary...

Jun 02, 2022

GFF distributes M-FAP equipment for Women’s League

GFF distributes M-FAP equipment for Women’s...

Jun 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Every rose has its thorn

    Kaieteur News – The President went to a Demerara Bank event and painted a rosy picture of the country’s agricultural... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]