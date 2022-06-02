Trophy Stall supports Wakenaam day of Sports

Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam day of sports which will be held on Saturday at G-Square Cavaliers Ground, Belle Plaine.

The entity has sponsored the trophies for the dominoes competition which will commence at 09:30hrs.

Among the teams set to participate are Police, Underdog, Allstar, Pensioners, V Net and Good Success.

The winning and runner up teams as well as the MVP will receive trophies.

The event is being organised by a number of Wakenaam residents. There will also be a 25-over masters’ game on display.

The day’s activities are being held to promote unity among citizens and to aid in the development of sports on the island.