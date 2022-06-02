Latest update June 2nd, 2022 12:16 AM

Shafeek, Sookdeo spur West Coast Warriors to victory

Jun 02, 2022 Letters

Javed Shafeek and Sewsaran Sookdeo shared nine wickets between them to hand West Coast Warriors a 17-run victory over Yakasari when the New National Cricket League continued at Brentwood, Long Island, New York recently.

Sewsaran Sookdeo

West Coast Warriors won toss and elected to bat, but suffered the early lost of Ameer Singh (01), Rajendra Khan (03) and Surendra Ramcharitar.
However, Chandrapaul Persaud and Azad Azeez halted the steady flow of wickets before Azeez was dismissed for 17 while Persaud made 47 off 30 balls with eight fours and one six.
Youghistir Bachan struck one four and two sixes in scoring 30 off 43 balls as West Coast Warriors managed 144-9. Somesh Mangar claimed 3-13 and Viveak Chatram took 2-27.

Javed Shafeek

Yakasari lost openers Mahendra Parshram (00) and Nirshaw Khan (10) early in the chase before Tamesh Persaud and Brandon Pydana kept them in the hunt, before Sookdeo removed them both.
Persaud made 38 off 58 balls with three fours while Pydana scored 20 with one four and one six off 22 balls. Shameer Mohamed made 12 not out while Gajendra Nauth scored 11 and Andre Bissoondyal contributed 10 as there were bowled out for 127 in 29.4 overs. Shafeek bagged 5-25 and Sookdeo claimed 4-21 for the opposition.

 

